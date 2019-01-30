Conning Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (EXG)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 89,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/conning-inc-has-2-52-million-position-in-eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-dive-eq-exg.html.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.