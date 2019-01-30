Conning Inc. Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,057,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,466,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after purchasing an additional 867,304 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE PAA opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

