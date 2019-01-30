Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,920 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,083 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,990,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,998,000 after acquiring an additional 577,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,767,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 465,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 378,809 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

TRNO opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

