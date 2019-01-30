Compass Group’s (CPG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) price target (up previously from GBX 1,815 ($23.72)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.33 ($22.69).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total value of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37). Also, insider John Bryant sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63), for a total value of £12,247 ($16,002.87).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.