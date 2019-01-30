Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 250,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

