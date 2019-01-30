Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.93

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 33456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELP. Santander lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 461,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

