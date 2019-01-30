Commerzbank AG (CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.49 ($11.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €6.71 ($7.80). 4,779,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a one year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply