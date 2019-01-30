Commerzbank AG (CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.49 ($11.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €6.71 ($7.80). 4,779,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a one year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

