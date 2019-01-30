Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Colgate lagged the industry in the past month due to a bleak earnings outlook for 2019. The company expects strong sales growth in 2019 backed by accelerated investments in brands, higher pricing and strong innovation. However, earnings are likely to be soft owing higher raw material costs, increase in tax rate, and uncertainties in the global markets and currency rates. Colgate reported top and bottom line beat in fourth-quarter 2018, retaining its meet or beat earnings track record. Meanwhile, earnings and sales dipped year over year marred by unfavorable currency rates. Additionally, the company continued its soft margins trend, which is likely to persist in 2019. Nonetheless, favorable pricing aided organic sales growth in the fourth quarter, which should sustain in 2019. Furthermore, its innovation efforts marked by the re-launch of Colgate Total and Hill’s Science Diet, as well as expansion of the naturals range, remain impressive.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $5,876,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

