Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of CL stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

