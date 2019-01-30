Colfax Corp (CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

CFX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 44,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,445 shares of company stock valued at $665,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 31.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colfax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Colfax by 39.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

