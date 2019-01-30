Coinvest Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Coinvest token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Coinvest has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,142.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01918958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00177632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00203695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.