Coin2.1 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $29,228.00 and $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin2.1 has traded flat against the US dollar. One Coin2.1 coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005328 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00242165 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015656 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Coin2.1

C2 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.