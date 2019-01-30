Cogent Communications (CCOI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCOI. BTIG Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Cogent Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

CCOI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,517. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $140,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,872.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $604,603 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 823.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 134,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 45.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 13.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

