Coffee (JVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 13,912 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.86.

JVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.17% of Coffee worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

