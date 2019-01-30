Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Lifted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,472 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,073 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $141,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,970.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $184,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,426. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 254,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,371. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Position Lifted by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-position-lifted-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.