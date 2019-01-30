Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer Sells 1,388 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $141,506.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,970.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,073 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.21.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

