Cintas Co. (CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.83. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.62. 434,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

