Cim LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $730,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,904.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 624 shares in the company, valued at $92,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,178,074 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cim LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/cim-llc-has-966000-holdings-in-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.