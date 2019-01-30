Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,980 shares of company stock worth $34,457,327 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

