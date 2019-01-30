CHIPS (CHIPS) Price Tops $0.0847

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CHIPS coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00002448 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, CHIPS has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $1.78 million and $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.03438697 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.02036428 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00051743 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

