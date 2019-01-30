Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,595. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $543.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.