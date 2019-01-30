Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.52.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.
In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,595. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $543.90.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
