China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 831,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 465,727 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/china-recycling-energy-creg-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.