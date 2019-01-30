China Life Insurance (LFC) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.61. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 22981 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 381,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 1,384.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 329,588 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

