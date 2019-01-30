China Life Insurance (LFC) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.61. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 22981 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.
