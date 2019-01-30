Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $585,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,928. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

