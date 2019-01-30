Centene Corp (CNC) Receives $156.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,153. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $308,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

