Caterpillar (CAT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.75-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.77. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.75-12.75 EPS.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. 113,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $165.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued a sell rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.59.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

