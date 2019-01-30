Cashaa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $511,644.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $511,644.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.01927497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00178267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00203601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,355,312 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.