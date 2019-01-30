Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Up 9%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.44. 4,030,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,291,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,440. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,617,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

