Carnival Corp (CCL) Stake Lifted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 30.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 863,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2,565.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after acquiring an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carnival by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,197,000 after acquiring an additional 536,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 41.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,819,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,999,000 after acquiring an additional 534,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 46,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,693. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carnival to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.01.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $119,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 21,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.43 per share, with a total value of $1,002,655.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

