Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of The New Ireland Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 124,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

In other The New Ireland Fund news, Director Margaret Duffy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes $309,000 Position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/cardan-capital-partners-llc-takes-309000-position-in-the-new-ireland-fund-inc-irl.html.

The New Ireland Fund Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.