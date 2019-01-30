Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after acquiring an additional 655,701 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5,621.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $76,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $573,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,281,335 shares of company stock worth $84,365,284. 39.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

