CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $338,000 Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $338,000 Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/caprock-group-inc-has-338000-position-in-victoryshares-developed-enhanced-volatility-wtd-etf-ciz.html.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.