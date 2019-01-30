CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,930.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,360.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,147.59.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total value of $528,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 881 shares of company stock worth $1,575,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,808.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

