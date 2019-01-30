CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 71,882 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,882 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avon Products by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 103,851 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avon Products by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 445,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avon Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avon Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Shares of AVP stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 71,882 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/caprock-group-inc-acquires-71882-shares-of-avon-products-inc-avp.html.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.