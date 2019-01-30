Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.10%.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.79.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $51,331.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder E Drew Mitchell sold 324,441 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $8,029,914.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

