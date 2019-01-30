Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.87. 1,276,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,596. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.11 and a 52-week high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.51000009634489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total transaction of C$3,024,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,157,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,196,409.74. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.96 per share, with a total value of C$437,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 712,923 shares in the company, valued at C$24,923,788.08. Insiders have sold a total of 125,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,326 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

