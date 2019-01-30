CAI International Inc (CAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CAI International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,507. CAI International has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $471.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. CAI International had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the third quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

