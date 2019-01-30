Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Cadence Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/cadence-bancorp-cade-raises-dividend-to-0-18-per-share.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.