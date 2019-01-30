Caci International (CACI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.96-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4875-5025 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Caci International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.96-10.35 EPS.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.84. 239,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,320. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caci International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.07.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

