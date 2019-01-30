Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1,244.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 159.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,900,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 984,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

