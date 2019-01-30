Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. Cabot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 2.01% of Cabot worth $51,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 723.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 575.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cabot Corp (CBT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/cabot-corp-cbt-shares-sold-by-fiduciary-trust-co.html.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.