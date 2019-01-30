Business First Bancshares (BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

