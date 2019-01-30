Brokers Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of CBU opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $67.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Community Bank System by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Bank System by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

