Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Target Price at $57.67

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $79,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.42 million. Northwest Natural had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 84.82%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

