Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Price Target at $72.60

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $415,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $77,599 and have sold 41,094 shares valued at $1,609,831. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 302,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,175. The company has a market capitalization of $741.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.87. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

