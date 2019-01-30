Brokerages Set Caci International Inc (CACI) PT at $196.50

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Caci International alerts:

CACI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caci International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caci International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Caci International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,605,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caci International by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.