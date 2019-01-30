Brokerages Set BHP Group PLC (BHP) Price Target at $1,751.50

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,751.50 ($22.89).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

BHP stock traded up GBX 42.40 ($0.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,672.20 ($21.85). The stock had a trading volume of 8,474,357 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

