Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $609.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.19 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $2,234,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,278,365.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,270 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,715. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50,719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 711,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,770,000 after purchasing an additional 422,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.45. 30,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,090. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

