Brokerages Expect TrueCar Inc (TRUE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. TrueCar reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $73,852.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,024 shares of company stock valued at $86,823. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 483,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 254,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 295,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 298,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $977.64 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.39.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

