Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $59.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $223.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 11,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 3,267,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,085,874 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 28,439,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,396,000 after buying an additional 1,210,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,261,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 771,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $15,639,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,350,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,383. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

